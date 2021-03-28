Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

