Harlan S. Robins Sells 7,790 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $326,634.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 70,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,953,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,159,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.