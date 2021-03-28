Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $434.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

