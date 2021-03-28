salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Nord/LB

Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.03.

NYSE:CRM opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

