Morgan Stanley Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $175.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.67.

MTB stock opened at $155.14 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $174,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 272,819 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

