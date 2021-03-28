Oppenheimer Boosts Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $27.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.44.

Outfront Media stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

