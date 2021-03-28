Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Shares of TRGP opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

