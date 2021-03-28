Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 16,678 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 185,899 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 236,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,123,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

