Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 47,383 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 191.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,383 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Cirrus Logic worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

