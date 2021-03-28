American International Group Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,951. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

NYSE:IR opened at $49.71 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.