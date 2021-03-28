Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Shares Up 0.8%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:ACAHU) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 165,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 603,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

