Seven Oaks Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVOK) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 153,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 374,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

About Seven Oaks Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

