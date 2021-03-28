Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 151.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFG opened at $60.63 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.