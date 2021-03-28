Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $18,213,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 509,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.