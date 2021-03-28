Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) were up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 36,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 56,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Versus Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

