Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

AKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

AKR stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $178,020. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $15,855,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after purchasing an additional 709,035 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $4,120,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

