AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Increased to $236.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $236.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AON. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an inline rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.46.

NYSE AON opened at $228.31 on Wednesday. AON has a one year low of $151.04 and a one year high of $235.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in AON by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in AON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in AON by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

