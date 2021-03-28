Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Drops By 86.3%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the February 28th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $113.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average is $104.67. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

