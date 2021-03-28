Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Down 66.3% in March

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANGPY stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.4983 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

