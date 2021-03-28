Short Interest in Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Drops By 75.3%

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Amarantus BioScience stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Amarantus BioScience has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.
About Amarantus BioScience
See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Amarantus BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarantus BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.