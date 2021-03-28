Short Interest in Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Drops By 75.3%

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amarantus BioScience stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Amarantus BioScience has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

Get Amarantus BioScience alerts:

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarantus BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarantus BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.