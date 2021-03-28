LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $178.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,304 shares of company stock valued at $732,686. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.