Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells $415,441.96 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $415,441.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,734.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, David Day sold 20,125 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $945,673.75.

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Day sold 7,372 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $40.91 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

