KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $56.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.35.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.