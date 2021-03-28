LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 216.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 88.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $68.51 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

