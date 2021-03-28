LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $116.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $72.77 and a 1 year high of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

