LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AutoZone by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.92.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,413.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,228.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,189.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $757.18 and a twelve month high of $1,424.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

