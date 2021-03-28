LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.81% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 499.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $41.74 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

