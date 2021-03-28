Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

