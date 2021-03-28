Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells 60,312 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $603,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,904.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $148,179.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $221,427.70.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, P. Michael Miller sold 229,883 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $1,986,189.12.

On Wednesday, January 27th, P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $27,055.50.

On Monday, January 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $609,205.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $44,914.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $344.16 million, a PE ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Vera Bradley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

