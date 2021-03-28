Moffett Nathanson Boosts Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $67.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Discovery from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.10.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. Discovery has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

