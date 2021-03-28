F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Coverage Initiated at Laidlaw

Laidlaw started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

FSTX opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.