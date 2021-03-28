Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $487,050.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $487,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $989,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $897,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $438,750.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $842,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $822,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $822,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,541,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $801,300.00.

AGM opened at $101.20 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

