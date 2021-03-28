Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of ENPH opened at $152.07 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,087,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after buying an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

