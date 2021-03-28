Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,386 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,241,000 after acquiring an additional 736,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,501,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after purchasing an additional 130,172 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 365,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 79,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $50.52 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

