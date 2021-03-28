Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 756 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,956,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,746,000 after acquiring an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,916,000 after acquiring an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Envista by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 906,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 164,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Envista by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

NYSE:NVST opened at $41.16 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.62 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,951. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

