Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVE. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVE opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

