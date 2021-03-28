Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 53.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 670,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 705,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $14.88 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

