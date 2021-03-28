LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 11.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

NYSE:FMC opened at $113.77 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

