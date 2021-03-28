Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $31,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,512,000 after buying an additional 866,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 946,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 145,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -355.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

