Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

