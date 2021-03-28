Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CADE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

CADE stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

