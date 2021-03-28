Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 16,032 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,032 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Innospec worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Innospec by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Innospec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.60 million. Analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IOSP shares. CL King boosted their target price on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

