Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Knoll worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Knoll by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Knoll by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Knoll by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $16.82 on Friday. Knoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $854.56 million, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

