Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Trading Up 5.3%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA)’s share price was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 104,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 200,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.15.

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

