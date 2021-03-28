The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $288,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Jabil by 32.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $718,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,223 shares of company stock worth $4,168,234. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

