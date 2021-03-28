Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 143,628 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,062 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Littelfuse by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after buying an additional 104,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,748,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $268.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.21 and its 200 day moving average is $234.92. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $119.79 and a one year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $7,823,616. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

