Citigroup Inc. Has $368,000 Stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

GWB stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.