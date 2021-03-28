Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 153.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATGE. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ATGE opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 2,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

