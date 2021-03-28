StrikeForce Technologies (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Trading 23.8% Higher

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR)’s share price traded up 23.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 11,981,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 32,078,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFOR)

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc operates as a software development and services company in the United States and internationally. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

