Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

