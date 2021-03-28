Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.29.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.